A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting another man near the Plaza.
Santa Fe police on Friday charged Alberto Arenas-Gaytan with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Police said Arenas-Gaytan shot and wounded a man in his 20s on Thursday night at West Palace and Lincoln avenues. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
As of Friday night, Arenas-Gaytan had not been arrested.
Police urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them at 505-428-3710 or 911.
And the hits just keep on coming! Fanta Se....such a great place to live
Great, another moronic teen with a gun... Yeah, "technically" he's an adult, but he has the maturity level of an 8 year old.
