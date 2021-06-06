A man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing a Santa Fe smoke shop at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.
The man who wore black pants, a white shirt and a black mask, walked into the Hookah Shop on Cerrillos Road, displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk, police Lt. Lawrence Barnett said.
The robber fled on foot, and, as of Sunday night, there was no word of an arrest.
Police were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance camera footage, Barnett said. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
