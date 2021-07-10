A person dressed as a security guard stole around $1,800 in cash during an armed robbery Friday at a south-side smoke shop.
The robbery occurred around 7 p.m. at the Hotspot Smokeshop 06 in the 4600 block of Airport Road, Santa Fe police Lt. Bryan Martinez said.
The person brandished a gun, demanded money from the clerk, then took off on foot. Because the suspect was wearing a mask, it's unclear whether the person was a man or a woman, Martinez said.
As of Saturday afternoon, there was no word of an arrest.
Police urged anyone with information on the robbery to call them at 505-428-3710.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.