A person dressed as a security guard stole around $1,800 in cash during an armed robbery Friday at a south-side smoke shop.

The robbery occurred around 7 p.m. at the Hotspot Smokeshop 06 in the 4600 block of Airport Road, Santa Fe police Lt. Bryan Martinez said. 

The person brandished a gun, demanded money from the clerk, then took off on foot. Because the suspect was wearing a mask, it's unclear whether the person was a man or a woman, Martinez said.

As of Saturday afternoon, there was no word of an arrest.

Police urged anyone with information on the robbery to call them at 505-428-3710.

