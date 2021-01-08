The Santa Fe Police Department is asking the public's for help in finding a teenage boy who ran away from home, they said.
Joshua Robledo, 17, left his home at La Villa Condominiums in the 2200 block of Camino Carlos Rey around 2 a.m. Dec. 28, police said.
He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has shaggy brown hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Jeremy Rose at 505-955-5413.
