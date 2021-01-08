Joshua Robledo

Joshua Robledo

The Santa Fe Police Department is asking the public's for help in finding a teenage boy who ran away from home, they said.

Joshua Robledo, 17, left his home at La Villa Condominiums in the 2200 block of Camino Carlos Rey around 2 a.m. Dec. 28, police said.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has shaggy brown hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Jeremy Rose at 505-955-5413.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.