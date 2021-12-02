Santa Fe police are searching for a shooter who wounded a man Wednesday evening near the 1200 block of Senda del Valle.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. after people reported they heard gunshots. The officers found a 42-year-old man with multiple wounds "as a result of being shot," according to a news release.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. Deputy Chief Paul Joye said he is expected to survive.
Several witnesses told police a man and woman walked away from the area after the shots were fired, the news release said.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Jill Feaster at jmfeaster@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5281.
