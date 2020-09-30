Santa Fe police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who has been missing since Sept. 16.
Jo Marie Giacobbe, 68, was last seen leaving the St. Elizabeth Shelter, police said.
Giacobbe is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Police urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them at 505-428-3710 or 505-955-5225.
