Santa Fe police are asking the public to help locating Leonardo Espinoza, 70, who was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday leaving the 1600 block of Galisteo Street on foot.
Police believe Espinoza may have been headed to Chama, 100 miles north, a news release says.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair. Espinoza was last seen wearing a gray jacket, jeans, white tennis shoes and a green baseball cap.
People with information about Espinoza are asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.
