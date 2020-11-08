The Santa Fe Police Department is asking the public for help in finding 15-year-old Destiny Marie Jones.
Destiny's family hasn't seen her since Sept. 16, but she has been in contact with family members on social media.
She was last seen leaving with two males in a gray Nissan Maxima.
Destiny has three tattoos — “OSO” on her left hand, a black cross under her right eye and “Love” with a heart on her left temple.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.
