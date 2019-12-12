Santa Fe police have obtained an arrest warrant in the case of a violent carjacking that occurred near the midtown area.
Jacob Adam Espinoza, 19, is charged with aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony; robbery, a third-degree felony; aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated battery, a misdemeanor, according to an arrest warrant filed Wednesday in state District Court.
As of Thursday evening, Espinoza had not been arrested, according to online court records.
He is accused of attacking Daniel Turner, 69, as he got inside his black Jaguar parked in front of his studio along the 1600 block of Jay Street just after midnight Nov. 29. Espinoza was in the backseat of the car and as Turner sat down, he wrapped a belt around his neck and began to choke him.
After a struggle that lasted about a minute, according to a police report, Turner was able to get out of vehicle and onto the ground, where Espinoza hit him on the head and face with an unknown hard object.
The attack left Turner with fractured bones around his eye, a broken nose, swelling on his face and wounds on his left hand and fingers.
After the attack, Espinoza fled in the vehicle and Turner went to neighboring houses to find help and call 911, according to a police report.
Espinoza led police on a chase through the downtown area near South Guadalupe Street and Manhattan Avenue before he sped across St. Francis Drive at speeds estimated at upward of 70 miles per hour, according to a police report. He turned onto Agua Fría Street before turning right onto Arroyo de Las Cruces, where he crashed the vehicle at the dead end of a dirt road.
When officers approached the vehicle, Espinoza had already ran away. And although officers attempted to track his footprints in the snow, they unable to find him.
The affidavit for arrest warrant states officers found a backpack belonging to Espinoza inside the Jaguar, where they found a blue smartphone. Officers obtained a search warrant for the device Dec. 4.
Officers determined the phone was paid for by Espinoza’s mother, Priscilla Valencia, who allowed him to use the phone.
