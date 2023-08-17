A man suspected of brandishing a firearm in a series of recent incidents evaded attempts by Santa Fe police to arrest him Thursday following an hourslong search that led to shelter-in-place alerts for a south-side mobile home park and two public schools.
Marvin Jimenez-Perez, 19, of Santa Fe, remained at large Thursday night and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release.
Jimenez-Perez, who already had arrest warrants, faces new charges of aggravated fleeing and aggravated assault on a peace officer, the news release said.
Employees at Walmart, 3251 Cerrillos Road, called police Wednesday to report a man who had brandished a gun there Aug. 8 was inside the store again.
Officers attempted to stop Jimenez-Perez as he fled from the store parking lot in a maroon Chrysler 300, the release said, but they “did not pursue the vehicle due to the reckless driving exhibited by Mr. Jimenez-Perez.”
Later Wednesday, police went to the Cottonwood Village mobile home park, 6441 Cypress St., in response to a report of a man brandishing a firearm in a road-rage incident.
Officers confirmed the suspect was driving the same Chrysler 300 that had fled from Walmart, the release said, adding, “police engaged in a pursuit, but officers were unable to apprehend the suspect.”
Police encountered Jimenez-Perez again Thursday afternoon after returning to Cottonwood Village, where he lives, for a follow-up investigation, according to the release. However, he again eluded officers. He tried to drive away in the Chrysler but “ran over a large piece of wood immobilizing the vehicle,” the release said. He then ran from the officers and brandished a firearm at them twice during the chase.
Police urged residents in the mobile home park to shelter in place as they conducted a search for Jimenez-Perez that included the use of a drone.
Students and staff at El Camino Real Academy and Ramirez Thomas Elementary School also sheltered in place in response to the department’s announcement.
“Eventually, it was believed Mr. Jimenez-Perez may have re-entered the home on Poplar Street,” the news release said, “resulting in officers surrounding the residence and obtaining an arrest warrant for Mr. Jimenez-Perez and search warrant for the location.”
The department’s SWAT team searched the home but did not find Jimenez-Perez, the release said.