A man suspected of brandishing a firearm in a series of recent incidents evaded attempts by Santa Fe police to arrest him Thursday following an hourslong search that led to shelter-in-place alerts for a south-side mobile home park and two public schools.

Marvin Jimenez-Perez, 19, of Santa Fe, remained at large Thursday night and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release.

Jimenez-Perez, who already had arrest warrants, faces new charges of aggravated fleeing and aggravated assault on a peace officer, the news release said.

Recommended for you