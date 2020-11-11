Three people were arrested by Santa Fe police Tuesday afternoon and officers are seeking two others for questioning after an alleged shoplifting incident at the Home Depot led to a scuffle between a worker and a suspect and a bystander discharged a firearm.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in an email late Tuesday police had received a call around 4 p.m. about a fight at the store on Richards Avenue. Witnesses told police a loss prevention officer at the Home Depot had attempted to stop a theft, and the shoplifter pulled out an “electronic control weapon,” the email said.
An unidentified man with a gun witnessed the struggle and stepped in, Valdez said, and the man fired a single bullet into the ground during the chaos. No one was injured, and the shoplifter fled the scene in a vehicle, Valdez said.
He said it was unclear why the bystander fired the gun.
A witness who followed the fleeing vehicle and called 911 said the car was occupied by at least one man, a woman and a child. Two other men who were believed to be involved in the shoplifting incident were arrested at the scene, Valdez said in the email.
Carlos Mascarenas, 19, and Gabriel Ortiz, 27, both of Albuquerque, were charged with child abuse and shoplifting over $500. Ortiz also was charged with assault.
Police found the vehicle on Camino Entrada and found Yesenia Tenia, 27, of Albuquerque, who later was identified as the suspected getaway driver, Valdez said. She was carrying a small child.
Valdez said the man who had been in the car with Tenia might have fled on foot and has not yet been found.
Tenia allowed officers to search the vehicle, Valdez said, and they recovered the stolen Home Depot items.
Tenia was arrested and charged with child abuse, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit shoplifting over $500.
The child was placed in the custody of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, Valdez said.
Police are still seeking the shoplifting suspect who fled and the man who discharged his weapon, who was not at the scene when officers arrived.
According to Valdez, the shoplifting suspect is likely to face charges. Police are seeking the man who intervened for an interview to determine if charges are warranted, the deputy chief added.
He asked anyone with information on either of the men to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.
The case remains under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available, Valdez said.
