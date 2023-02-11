Santa Fe police Sgt. Lisa Champlin has seen a shift in the past year in the types of violent crimes in the city involving youth.
In the years before 2022, she said, many of the shootings and homicides in which teens and young adults were victims or alleged perpetrators were tied to gang activity — and often connected to one another.
Champlin and other law enforcement officials say efforts to address local youth gang violence — through both key arrests and community prevention work — have proven effective, leading to a drop in young lives taken in heinous crimes involving gang activity fueled by drugs and guns.
But deadly youth violence in the Santa Fe area did not decline in 2022. Police charged teen suspects in several shocking incidents of bloodshed and investigated a teen’s birthday party in which five guests were wounded in a rain of bullets fired by multiple guns. One shooting victim told the police he was injured while trying to wrangle a weapon from a friend who had brandished it “because other people at the party had their guns drawn out.”
The violence has continued into 2023, with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office investigating the death of a 17-year-old gunned down in late January in the Caja del Rio and Santa Fe police announcing Friday they had arrested a 13-year-old accused of shooting a man last weekend at the Santa Fe Apartments on Camino Alire, possibly during an argument over a stolen vehicle. The 34-year-old victim is expected to survive.
Out of at least eight homicides in Santa Fe County in 2022, the three involving youth offenders and victims did not have any apparent ties to drugs or gangs.
In July, 18-year-old Andres Griego-Alvarado was fatally shot in a smoke shop parking lot. Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos, also 18 at the time of the shooting, faces a count of second-degree murder in the incident. A witness described what he said appeared to be irresponsible handling of a gun in Sifuentes-Gallegos’ car after the two teens had come by the shop, joking around together.
Judah Trujillo, 16, is accused of fatally shooting Samuel Cordero, 60, during an early morning meeting in August at Ragle Park.
Kiara McCulley faces a first-degree murder charge in the October sword slaying of 21-year-old Grace Jennings. McCulley, now 20, was 19 at the time of Jennings’ grisly death.
None of the cases is related, said Champlin, whose work focuses on violent crime, and none appear to be tied to gangs.
“My opinion, there is no trend between them. They’re all individual crimes given individual circumstances,” she said. “[In 2021] the trend was gang violence, and that was way more noticeable.” In the past year, she noted, “it seems to be that the juvenile violence is very circumstantial.”
The Santa Fe Police Department assigned officers and detectives to help curb youth violence from September to November of 2021 by reaching out to the families of offenders, working in tandem with surrounding law enforcement agencies and arresting youth offenders related to gang activity within the city, Champlin said.
“We were giving the families the resources that they also needed and talking to the kids, and not just, you know, handling it from the outside,” she said. “These detectives and officers were actually getting out on the streets and inside the families’ homes and discussing it with all of them, and I think that’s made a big difference.”
Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye also said key arrests and his department’s work with community-based violence prevention advocates have curbed youth gang activity.
“We aren’t seeing the same issues that we were a year ago at this time,” Joye said in late December. “We’re still seeing violence — and gun violence of all ages, not just youth, but also adults as well. But it is not the same.”
Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said he did not notice an increase in circumstantial, violent incidents involving youth in 2022.
“I would consider it normal for what we’re seeing, especially over the last few years. I wouldn’t say that there’s an increase,” Ortiz said.
That wouldn’t surprise Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, who was elected in November and stepped into the job in January in an area of the state that has seen gun violence soar in the last few years.
“I’ve been seeing it forever,” he said of teen violence. “Everyone asked me, ‘Hey, if you’re afraid of a criminal, who are you afraid of?’ I said 14- to 19-year-old people — been saying that since 2007.”
More kids say they are carrying guns out of fear
The heart-wrenching death of standout Santa Fe High School basketball player Fedonta “JB” White following a shooting at a late-night teen party in August 2020 put a spotlight on the growing effects of what law enforcement described as gang-related youth violence.
While 18-year-old White — a star athlete who graduated a year early and planned to planned to play basketball for the University of New Mexico in fall 2020 — did not appear to be affiliated with a local gang, prosecutors said Estevan Montoya, the teen convicted in his slaying, was a member of a group that called itself the South Side Goons.
Montoya, sentenced to life in prison in June, was a close friend of Ivan “Mondo” Perez, a member of the Goons who was fatally shot a few weeks earlier at the age of 17. Another teen initially was charged in Perez’s death, but prosecutors later dismissed the charges to allow more time for investigation.
Montoya’s defense attorney told the jury during his trial he was carrying a gun that night because he feared he would be targeted next. Montoya took the stand and said he fired at White because he was scared of the bigger boy, who was lunging at him during a fight, and just intended to stop him.
Kane Flores, 20, a former member of the South Side Goons who used to be enmeshed in the gang-related youth violence that plagued Santa Fe in recent years, said he believes many kids in the city continue to carry guns because they, too, are afraid of other teens with firearms.
“I understand. It’s like a fear, you know. They don’t want to be the next JB. They don’t want to be the next Ivan,” Flores said. “It’s these totally random kids. You would never think they would need that stuff, but that’s how they’re thinking.”
He and his friends would carry guns and plan out vendettas against rival groups, he said. “We were planning, wanting to kill each other.”
The law caught up with Flores in April 2021. He was charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle and attempting to commit aggravated assault, according to online court records. He pleaded guilty to the first charge and completed his probation in October.
Flores said he is now attending classes in UNM’s continuing education program to learn horticulture as a trade. A lot of his old friends also are “doing stuff with their lives,” like going to school and getting jobs, he added.
“Doing something with [your] life is the biggest repayment you can give back to your parents,” Flores said. “If I would’ve went to jail, you know, I for sure would have stayed in it. But … I got lucky. I got a second chance.”
Teens may be involved in gangs but keeping quieter
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said his office, like the city police department, saw a decrease in 2022 in youth offenders who identified themselves as being affiliated with gangs, which he attributed to law enforcement agencies aggressively addressing the “spike” in youth violence by working with each other and local public schools to identify and arrest offenders.
However, Mendoza doesn’t necessarily believe gang activity has declined. His office might not be seeing “readily available” activity from groups identified in 2020 and 2021, he said, but that might be because youth are more tight-lipped about their affiliations.
“We know that the problem hasn’t fully gone away,” the sheriff said. “These type of situations and these type of problems just don’t disappear. … I wouldn’t go as far as saying [more recent violence] isn’t gang related or isn’t organized with specific groups, but I think they’re just less apt to identify themselves as that.”
The sheriff’s office recently arrested two young adults — Giovanny Nicolas-Saldivar, 19, and Edgar Robles Escudero, 23 — in connection with the Jan. 23 death of 17-year-old Eduardo Preciado Luevano near the Camel Tracks shooting range in the Caja del Rio southwest of Santa Fe.
Nicolas-Saldivar told sheriff’s office investigators Escudero unloaded an entire magazine of AK-47 ammunition into Luevano’s car after telling the teen he was already dead, according to a statement of probable cause. The sheriff’s office has said a motive for the slaying — in which the suspects are accused of luring the teen to the remote location, where federal Bureau of Land Management security cameras captured footage of the vehicles entering the area — has not been determined.
Mendoza said investigators are still processing evidence, such as cellphone and social media data.
“They were less than cooperative in reference to what a motive may be,” Mendoza said. “Right now, we don’t have a clear motive and we can’t point to anything specific that relates to gangs or specific drugs, but ... based on the circumstances, I feel pretty confident that there’s going to be some kind of drug nexus to this.”
Kane, the former South Side Goon, said he recalled Nicolas-Saldivar from their days at Capital High School.
Joye said the community of Santa Fe must continue to identify when teens and young adults appear to be going down the wrong path before they turn to violence.
“It’s still — as it is this year and last year and the year before and the year before that — it’s a community issue,” the chief said. “The police department can only do so much themselves. Ideally, any concerns or problems that these kids are dealing with gets handled and mitigated well before they ever have to encounter law enforcement.”
Mendoza made a similar comment: “I think the more we can do as a community to give the youth different options besides joining a gang or being party to criminal activity is better for the community [as] a whole,” he said.