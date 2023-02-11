Santa Fe police Sgt. Lisa Champlin has seen a shift in the past year in the types of violent crimes in the city involving youth.

In the years before 2022, she said, many of the shootings and homicides in which teens and young adults were victims or alleged perpetrators were tied to gang activity — and often connected to one another.

Champlin and other law enforcement officials say efforts to address local youth gang violence — through both key arrests and community prevention work — have proven effective, leading to a drop in young lives taken in heinous crimes involving gang activity fueled by drugs and guns.

