A man found dead Tuesday along the 1700 block of Cerrillos Road may have died of a drug overdose or exposure, Santa Fe police said Thursday.
An autopsy was performed on Emmanuel Baldonado, 48, but the cause of death is pending the results of a toxicology test, police said.
“During the forensic autopsy no obvious signs of trauma were found on Mr. Baldonado,” Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez wrote in a news release. He said it could take weeks before investigators have the test results.
Attempts to reach Baldonado’s family were unsuccessful Thursday.
Police said the incident is still under investigation.
