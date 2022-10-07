breaking Santa Fe police rescind downtown shelter in place The New Mexican Nathan Lederman Author email Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa Fe police issued a shelter in place Friday for those in downtown near the area of 100 Marcy St. The department issued an alert saying the situation had been resolved about 20 minutes later. The announcement came shortly after City Hall was placed on lockdown. City spokesman David Herndon confirmed the lockdown at City Hall Friday afternoon, and cited a potential threat in the area. Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Cody Dynarski said in an email that Santa Fe High School issued a shelter in place Friday, "out of an abundance of caution due to police activity in the area."Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin confirmed police were active in the area, but added the department cannot disclose any more information at this time.This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne last deal: Politico hotspot The Bull Ring changes hands'You didn't lose everything': Santa Fe couple's home destroyed, cats killed in fireAlbuquerque man accused of carjacking after pursuit on N.M. 14 ends in crashRonchetti, Lujan Grisham face off in Round 1Talpa shooting victim recalled as 'beautiful soul'Third-quarter Santa Fe home sales plummet; prices keep soaringPecos Wilderness plane crash survivors, saviors reflect on event 25 years laterWorker at Los Alamos day care charged with sexual assault of childSanta Fe artist, sculptor, dancer had global reachTaos County man arrested in girlfriend's fatal shooting Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron Former Horseman's hoops passion has taken him far Ringside Seat Three governors but only one worthwhile endorsement Rescue Report Older dog's tough tale hooks mom, son Magic Table Last days of tomato season are a perfect time for making sauce — and memories