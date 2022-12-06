Kiara_McCulley_RGB.jpg

Officer body camera footage of Kiara McCulley as she waits in a hallway after being detained Oct. 29 following the death of Grace Jennings.

 Screenshot

Body-worn camera video from the first few hours of a Santa Fe police investigation into the shocking October stabbing death of 21-year-old Grace Jennings shows a detective repeatedly questioning suspect Isaac Apodaca about a series of incriminating text messages between him and his co-defendant, Kiara McCulley.

Apodaca denied any involvement in helping plan Jennings’ death.

“She was planning on killing Grace. I just didn’t want a part of it,” Apodaca said in footage released to The New Mexican late Monday.

Isaac_Apodaca_RGB.jpg

Body camera footage from Isaac Apodaca being interviewed Oct. 29 about the death of Grace Jennings.

