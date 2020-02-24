The Santa Fe Police Department is increasing its starting wage for cadets to $21 an hour from $19.11 and is upping its hiring bonus for new officers with experience in an effort to fill 28 vacancies.
The moves come after a report last year by the nonprofit National Police Foundation found low pay, lack of significant raises and loss of officers to the Albuquerque Police Department were the Santa Fe agency’s top challenges in hiring and retaining officers.
The nonprofit had assessed the department’s staffing levels, as well as its recruiting, hiring and promotions practices.
The new pay rate for cadets, which is more competitive with those of other law enforcement agencies in the state, will take effect during the first full pay period in March, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.
All new hires will receive the higher rate, as well as cadets currently attending the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy, the four cadets who recently completed a field training program and those hired in May 2019, the city said in a news release Monday.
“That increase for our cadets is long overdue,” Valdez said. “We would have liked to do about $20 [per hour] a year or so ago, but now it’s time for us to reset that to $21.”
The department also is increasing its hiring incentive to $15,000 from $5,000 for lateral officers who join the force, Valdez said. They will receive $7,500 upon hiring and the other $7,500 after they complete a one-year probationary period. Lateral officers are those who have completed police academy training and have been working in the field, or those who have military experience.
The department will continue a $1,000 hiring incentive for cadet hires, the city said in the news release.
Four cadets recently made it through the department’s chief selection process and are expected to be hired in May, Valdez said, and nine others are in varying stages of the hiring process.
It takes about nine to 10 months after the date of hire for a cadet to complete training, Valdez said. After one year, a cadet finishes the probationary period and becomes a Level 1 officer.
The police department had 32 vacancies for sworn officers, but four positions recently were reclassified so the money can be used to hire more evidence room staff, Valdez said. That leaves 28 vacancies; if all 13 cadets are hired, the number of vacant positions will drop to 15.
The department had to ask for a budget increase to fund the boost in cadet pay. It plans to fund the increased incentives for lateral officers with savings from the vacant positions, Valdez said.
The $15,000 bonus can be split between two budget years, so the department does not need to have the entire sum immediately available to make a hire, he said.
The department also is considering implementing a $5,000 mentor incentive, Valdez said, which it plans to discuss during ongoing contract negotiations with the Santa Fe Police Officers Association.
That incentive would be for experienced officers who mentor a cadet through their first year, such as by taking their phone calls, answering questions and doing physical fitness training with them on days off. “We want that mentorship to happen early on,” Valdez said.
The department hopes to complete contract negotiations by July 1, he said.
too bad the state just voted to take more in pensions funds for PERA, but Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will enjoy the money spent in their communities where these folks live
These pay increases are long overdue and should help to fill some of the vacancies, which is very good news. Maybe all of the vacancies can be filled eventually. The lack of officers is apparent on the streets of Santa Fe, and ordinary people are bearing the brunt of the effects. That the City has allowed the situation to get this desperate shows a longstanding lack of proper priorities.
Well said, Mr. Frazier.
