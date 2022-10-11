Santa Fe police said 16-year-old shooting suspect Judah Trujillo appears to have intentionally met victim Samuel Cordero at Ragle Park in the early morning hours leading to the caregiver’s death Aug. 10.

“I think there was something that brought them there together,” Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Tuesday. “They willingly, both of them, met there knowing that they were meeting each other, but I don’t think — at this time — I don’t think that they knew exactly who they were meeting.”

Ortiz added, police were able to place Trujillo at the scene of the shooting using GPS data obtained from his cellphone through a search warrant. The cellphones of both Trujillo and Cordero were the only ones found at the park at the time of the shooting.

Popular in the Community