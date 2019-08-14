Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Wednesday afternoon.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said the shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. near Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue. He said the victim was hit by gunfire and transported to a local hospital.
The suspect fled eastbound on Cerrillos in a white Nissan Maxima bearing a New Mexico license plate PPD 697.
Valdez said anyone who sees the vehicle should not approach it, but should instead call 911.
This is a developing story and will be updated.