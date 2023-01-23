A Santa Fe police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city and the police department, alleging his face was severely injured in a K-9 attack last spring while acting as a “suspect” in a demonstration of the dog’s abilities.
Officer Damian Vigil says in his complaint, filed recently in state District Court, he was hesitant about participating in the demonstration but was pressured, intimidated and “ordered” to play the role of a suspect by his superiors, who were displeased with him at the time about a different matter.
He was given a protective jacket and pants to wear during the April 1, 2022, demonstration in case of a dog bite, Vigil’s complaint says, but nothing to protect his face and head.
He offered to retrieve his riot helmet from his vehicle because he was concerned, the complaint says. However, he was told that would be unnecessary because Ayke — the German shepherd used in the demonstration — was trained not to bite above the shoulders.
During part of the demonstration, Vigil was instructed to run from the dog, his lawsuit says.
As he ran, Ayke bit him on the arm and dragged him to the ground.
When Vigil was on his back, Officer Alejandro Arroyo — the K-9 handler leading the demonstration — attempted to call Ayke off, but the dog did not respond to the commands and “instead viciously attacked Officer Vigil on the left side of his face,” the complaint alleges.
“Once Ayke attacked, Officer Arroyo again called him off … and other officers present ran to assist Officer Vigil, who was now missing large portions of the left side of his face,” according to his complaint.
Vigil was taken by a patrol car to a Santa Fe hospital and subsequently flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo., for surgery.
He has had to undergo numerous surgeries since the attack, including plastic surgery to reconstruct the left side of his face and injections to reduce swelling as his face continues to heal, his lawsuit says.
The city of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Police Department declined to comment on the lawsuit except to confirm Vigil and Ayke are both still employed by the department.
Ayke previously attacked at least one other person directly on the head, according to Vigil’s lawsuit, which also names Mayor Alan Webber, Police Chief Paul Joye and Edgewood-based K-9 Services, a dog training company, as defendants.
K-9 Services did not respond to a call seeking comment Monday.
“K9 handlers are not supposed to mingle their police K9’s with their other family pets, but this is exactly what Officer Arroyo does,” the lawsuit says.
Vigil’s suit seeks an unspecified amount of actual and punitive damages and accuses the defendants of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
A Santa Fe police report detailing a Nov. 22, 2021, incident in which Ayke was used to apprehend a man fleeing from police says the dog “bit the subject on the right upper portion of the male’s head” and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
“K-9 Ayke initially targeted his attention to a bystander, but I was able to direct him away and get his attention to the correct subject,” Officer Arroyo wrote in his report of the incident.
Lapel camera footage of the incident shows the dog biting the man’s head as he screams. The footage includes audio of an officer telling paramedics “the dog bit him on the head.”