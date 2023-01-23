K9.jpg

Ayke, the K-9 that Officer Damian Vigil says attacked him during a demonstration in April.

 Instagram photo

A Santa Fe police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city and the police department, alleging his face was severely injured in a K-9 attack last spring while acting as a “suspect” in a demonstration of the dog’s abilities.

Officer Damian Vigil says in his complaint, filed recently in state District Court, he was hesitant about participating in the demonstration but was pressured, intimidated and “ordered” to play the role of a suspect by his superiors, who were displeased with him at the time about a different matter.

He was given a protective jacket and pants to wear during the April 1, 2022, demonstration in case of a dog bite, Vigil’s complaint says, but nothing to protect his face and head.

