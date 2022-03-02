Law enforcement officers from several agencies were still searching late Wednesday for a man suspected of carjacking and kidnapping a woman and leading a reckless chase on Interstate 25 that ended in a deadly four-vehicle crash; killed were Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran and another driver who has not been identified.
Police said the man had been driving the wrong way on the highway as he fled with his victim late Wednesday morning. He ran from the scene after the crash and managed to evade officers, including those searching in a helicopter.
The woman survived and was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect, who was described as wearing a red shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
Interim police Chief Paul Joye identified Duran at an evening news conference at the crash site, just north of Old Pecos Trail. The 43-year-old officer had joined the force as a cadet in 2015, Joye said, and leaves behind a wife and two teenage boys.
Joye said Duran was assigned to the department's patrol section and served as a member of the emergency response team.
He "was well respected and loved by his peers," Joye said. "We as a department and as individuals are still grieving and processing his loss."
Duran is the third Santa Fe officer who has died in the line of duty, Joye said, adding the last officer death occurred in 1933.
Joye met with Duran's family before arriving at the scene for the news conference.
"I don't even have the words to accurately describe what we are all dealing with and going through," he said. "This is a hit for all of us. This is going to take us a while to get through. … This is just devastating to all of us as a family here."
New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson also spoke at the briefing.
"We're just sickened by this," he said. "It just seems to continue to happen."
Duran's death comes nearly three weeks after a state police officer was wounded in a shooting outside Edgewood and just over a year after state police Officer Darian Jarrott was fatally shot in Southern New Mexico.
State police will take over the search for the suspect, Johnson said, and will help answer calls for service in Santa Fe, along with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, "so the city can grieve."
In an interview with reporters at the scene earlier Wednesday, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said the department would not identify the second motorist who died in the crash until family members are notified.
Roadways near the crash site were shut down for most of the day, causing traffic delays, and I-25 remained closed in both directions late Wednesday from Old Pecos Trail to Eldorado. Valdez advised residents in a two-mile radius of the crash scene to stay in their homes and be on alert.
A city alert said southbound traffic was being diverted at the Eldorado exit of I-25. "Travel into Santa Fe can be accessed through State Road 41 to County Road 42 to Highway 14," the alert said.
The events began with a call to emergency dispatchers at 11:06 a.m. reporting a kidnapping at the Rancho Vizcaya Apartments, Valdez said in a news release. "A male armed with a knife was taking a vehicle occupied by a woman."
Around 11:15 a.m., Santa Fe police spotted the suspected vehicle near Sawmill Road and St. Francis Drive. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the release said, but the driver fled onto I-25, traveling north in the southbound lanes.
"Between the Old Pecos Trail exit and the Eldorado Exit, the driver got on to the northbound lane of traffic traveling southbound," the release said. "A crash occurred at Mile Marker 286 in the northbound lane. The crash involved at least four vehicles; two Santa Fe Patrol Units, the fleeing vehicle and an uninvolved vehicle."
Several area agencies responded to the crash, according to the news release. Among them were the Santa Fe police and fire departments, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and fire department, and New Mexico State Police.
The condition of the carjacking victim was unclear. Valdez said he could not confirm her medical status or comment on whether she knew the suspect.
The deputy chief also offered little comment on the department's policies regarding high-speed chases. Every pursuit is reviewed by a committee to determine if any policies were violated, Valdez said.
"At this point, it's too early in the investigation to look into that," Valdez said. "That is something that we will look at through our investigation."
A woman who said she witnessed part of the chase and the aftermath of the crash said she was driving on I-25 south from Eldorado to Santa Fe around 11:30 a.m. when a small, white vehicle suddenly appeared coming straight at her “with cop cars behind it.”
The woman, who declined to give her name, said the person driving the white vehicle veered across the median and into the northbound lanes — heading south.
“He was still going incorrectly,” she said. “The next thing I see there was vehicles everywhere, including cop cars, and smoke everywhere.”
She said at least one vehicle was overturned, and she saw a police officer “with a long weapon” aimed at another vehicle involved in the crash.
Mayor Alan Webber issued a statement on the fatal crash.
“Tragically we have lost one of Santa Fe’s finest, a devoted police officer who gave his life in the line of duty and in service to this community," Webber said. "Our hearts are heavy, our community shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. We are thinking of his family. We send them our condolences and our love and extend our hands, our hearts and our hugs in sympathy. ...
“We also remember the innocent civilian whose life was lost in this tragedy," Webber continued. "To her family and friends, we send our thoughts and prayers.
“Let there be no doubt that the combined law enforcement officers who are now working on this will find the suspect," he said. "Justice will be done."
At the evening news conference, Webber said it was difficult to find the words to express the sadness the city was feeling.
"We lost a fine officer in a fine department, and the whole city is hurting,” he said.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also offered her condolences.
"I am deeply saddened by the death of a Santa Fe police officer today while in the line of duty as well as the tragic death of another motorist," she wrote. "My prayers are with the loved ones of the victims and the Santa Fe Community as a whole."
Staff writer Robert Nott contributed to this report.
It shouldn't be considered anti-police to question the pursuit. Safe pursuit policies protect officers too. Combined with the recent case of an officer firing an assault rifle through his windshield while driving, it does seem like we need to examine these policies. I don't think any of us in a comment section are equipped to make a judgement on this case at this point. But I do know our roads are dangerous enough without stray bullets and multiple vehicles speeding the wrong way on interstates, and I know police work is dangerous enough without an expectation to engage in highly unsafe pursuits. My heart goes out to their families and friends.
This is indeed a tragic day in Santa Fe and prayers go out for the families of Officer Duran and the woman killed. I was struck by this statement: "Duran is the third Santa Fe officer who has died in the line of duty, Joye said, adding the last officer fatality occurred in 1933." Is that the correct date, or a typo? I would have thought that such an episode would have happened more recently than 1933. But I'm glad that it is only three and hope we don't have to experience another one for a long, long time.
Thank you to all the Emergency Personnel who took care of the situation today! Instead of complaining or making negative comments, why don't you say a prayer for the people that were killed today. So Sad! My condolences to the family's of the people killed. Sad day in Santa Fe.
suicides, you name but I have never,ever seen a busy interstate shut down for now going on 8 hours. It’ mind blowing and I will bet my next paycheck they still haven’t caught the guy. They just made a bad situation worse, much worse.
Romero. This SFPD officer has 2 teen aged sons at home, his wife and relatives. Your only concern is a closed highway? That type of logic baffles me.
dNow we know for sure how to "read" David Romero
BS. In almost any other state the accident would have been cleared and investigated within a couple of hours but the Rinky dink SFPD still had 40 E going to Las Vegas still closed late 5 PM. What a joke.
Perhaps "Rink dink" SFPD, is actually trying to apprehend the suspect. Have you thought of that. Know it's tough to sit in traffic, but....
If one reads the entire article before commenting, the chances of appearing foolish are greatly reduced.
[thumbup] Ain't that always the truth, Richard.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
If we have leaned only one thing in the last two years, it is that the majority of people in this state consider themselves subservient to government and will always do as they are told.
What does that have to do with this story?
Completely agree with you @DavidRomero, absolutely ridiculous! I was not able to leave our community to go to my place of business due to a Sheriff truck blocking the way.
Well, it IS all about you.
[thumbup]
The suffering of the loved ones of those who died pales in comparison to what you have endured.
Get help now.
This is ongoing…why did it drop off the top spot on this website??
shocking to hear so many people second guess the police who are making decisions on the spot w life and death ramifications. Even worse is making political points out of a tragedy caused by a violent criminal who kidnapped an innocent woman. No excuses. No justification.
First and most importantly, my condition and prayers to the families of the fallen officer and the innocent driver who were killed today. Secondly, we cannot afford to be complacent any longer as we go about our business in the city. We have to protect ourselves at all times.
[thumbup]
So the officers during the chase decided to still follow the suspect even when the chase converted to the other lane? Did they think and see that there’s other vehicles on the road and that they should maneuver in a way to keep everyone safe and slow down so they don’t end up inside of another car? Seems like the officers were in a adrenaline rush and the cars might have spun out?? And the suspect still got away! Time to check the computer and see how fast everyone was going, except for the civilians vehicle that was killed trying to get to their destination. This is heartbreaking
This is a clear violation of the NM Safe Pursuit Act, and SFPD Pursuit policy. Such tragedies led to the passage of the Safe Pursuit Act in 2003, but our cops violate it all the time. We must STOP IGNORING these violations of our laws and policies. SFPD should go OUTSIDE for the next Chief, as our in state agencies very commonly violate our Pursuit and Use of Force laws. Such tragedies need not happen, if our laws were followed, and our very poor training, the worst in the state, corrected. SFPD will be sued on this one, and WE will pay. You can find SFPD policies at; https://www.santafenm.gov/archive_center/20#cat-9565 thanks to Signe, SFPD resisted posting them; the Sheriff won't post his policies; would rather surprise us. DO NOT vote for Sheriff Mendoza, who hires killers, like Ficke and Guzman.
Typical anti-cop drivel from CM.
If you were actually conversant with the act, you would know that:
C. The written policy shall, at a minimum, require that:
(1) a law enforcement officer may initiate a high speed pursuit to apprehend a suspect who the officer has reasonable grounds to believe poses a clear and immediate threat of death or serious injury to others or who the officer has probable cause to believe poses a clear and immediate threat to the safety of others that is ongoing and that existed prior to the high speed pursuit;
A rational person would conclude that a person being held hostage is under a clear and immediate threat.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown] Such a predictable comment from CM. The New Mexican should simply autofill comments with his standard comments. Surprised he didn't get in a dig against MLG.
More rhetoric CM. What would you suggest to save the life of the female who was kidnapped? Perhaps you should have applied for the SFPD police chief position? On another note, Ficke was aggressive but his response to that situation is appreciated. I'm tired of hearing about lawsuits and the rights of criminals and violent offenders.
Chris Mechels, what are you talking about? It was a knife point kidnapping. Woman is apparently a hostage, she is in immediate danger not to mention traveling the wrong direction on the interstate putting all public in the area in huge danger. Pursuit policy is not an issue here at all. The threat to the woman and the public makes it necessary he be stopped.
CM is anti-police and never misses an opportunity to make an ill-informed comment.
The exploding wealth gap is fueling poverty, homelessness, addiction, crime, and disregard for life. This isn't a matter of just pull yourself up by your boot straps. We are never going to arrest our way out of this. I couldn't even bring myself to watch that $hit show State of the Union last night. They don't care about the have nots in this country and those of you that aren't in the 1% that side with the 1%, are complicit. You've got all kinds of issues with social programs for the poor and downtrodden, but see no fault in pandemic increases of 75.6 billion for Amazon and 40.7 billion for Walmart paying out a combined 3.5 billion in hazard pay, just to name a couple of example of greed unchecked. Citizen's United will never be overturned and the current desperation we see with our own eyes, and in the news will pale in comparison of what things will be like in 5 years. So go ahead, fund the police more and more and we'll see how that's going to stop poverty and it's effects on us.
Poverty is the worst form of violence.
Mahatma Gandhi
My heart goes out to this officer, the other deceased and their loved ones. Thanks to this officer, the woman is alive, I imagine.
Ok, but in the meantime I want these criminals stopped.
Carjackings are society's fault? I want to know more about this individual before I decide to blame courts, juries, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, the 1%, the 5%, or the 95%. Meanwhile, if these become common, we have a problem.
The “wealth gap, poverty, homelessness, addiction” etc. are not acceptable excuses for crime or bad behavior. Something really bad has happened in our society; perhaps poor parenting and a lack of accountability. Everyone (parents, educators, courts) needs to take responsibility and stop making excuses for those who are making a mess of modern day life.
And . . . poverty is NOT a form of violence
This kidnapping occurred near the Walgreens that is unsafe to shop at, and near the Santa Fe Suites that have been turned into housing for the formerly homeless. There are lots of creeps now around this area. Guess I won't be shopping at the Albertsons either now (I witnessed a bold robbery at the Walgreens Monday morning). Police need to do a sweep of the arroyo homeless camp where there was a fire last month to put in jail these bad actors, maybe see who is actually living at the Santa Fe Suites too. Get your pepper spray out folks!
Please refrain from implying homeless people are responsible until confirmation. The statistics about men who violently harm women suggests someone known to the person kidnapped.
And it will continue to get worse Khal, just as long as our legislators, prosecutors and judges are soft on crime.
Andrew, every four years local judges have to run for office. It is not too late to jump in and show them how it is done. If you have a law degree you can apply for the next district court opening. Once you are on either court you can show the other judges how it is supposed to be done.
There are openings for legislative offices in many districts. Run for one of those and that way you can write the laws the way you want them.
It gets pretty old hearing about the failures of our systems from those unwilling to stand up and step up to make a difference.
I guess it is just easier to complain.
Easier said than done, and yes, I’m arm chair quarterbacking here, but maybe these chases should only take place up until the dash cam gets a good picture of the fleeing vehicle and then back off and call for a massive “all points / back up”. Many of these criminal a_ _holes simply refuse to pull over resulting in tragic events like this one. Condolences to the officers family.
They can’t back off if there is a victim/hostage in the car
[thumbup][thumbup]
The situation changes when there is a violent crime and a hostage situation. Maybe wait until the facts are in before critiquing.
[thumbup]
Okay, point well taken. I have had, and currently have family members in law enforcement. Was just giving an opinion. I’ll be sure to check with you first prior to future opines on SFNM. Regards.
There are too many of these @#$%^& bums in NM for my taste, always causing crime and chaos.
I agree. Throwing money at the poverty and homeless isn’t going solve anything. Government handouts is part of the problem. Not sure what the solution is but more government handouts isn’t.
Actually, any tax cut or tax "break" is a government handout for someone. The questions we should ask are who wins how much and who loses how much with these policy choices. Those who "win" often have considerable $$$ on their side to a much greater extent than those who lose or "win" less.
Would you care to connect the dots between “government handouts” and carjacking and kidnapping? How does one lead to the other?
My guess is drugs and recidivism. We need to fix the income inequality and make this a more just nation, but that's not an excuse for this stuff.
My grandparents immigrated from Italy and had five kids. Grandpa died in a traffic crash when they were all young, back in the thirties. Grandma raised them and they all managed to survive in far less hospitable times than these and all went on to successful lives as soldiers, musicians, and legal secretaries. Let's not provide too many excuses for today's 'neer do wells.
