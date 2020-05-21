A Santa Fe police lieutenant who was placed on alternate duty after he faced a domestic violence charge in Albuquerque has returned to working in his leadership position, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.
Lt. Christopher McCord was charged with one count of battery against a household member after he was accused of punching his wife in the kidneys and grabbing her by the neck during an incident in March, according to a criminal complaint filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.
The 2nd District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the case, however, because it was unable to reach the accuser, a court document says.
"Exhaustive measures have been used to make contact with no avail — including several phone calls and voicemails, along with personal service by investigators to her home and other possible address," the document says.
Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla said in March that McCord had been placed on alternate duty and would have no contact with the public until the resolution of the case and completion of an internal investigation.
Valdez said in email Wednesday the internal investigation remains open and that McCord returned to his commander role May 16.
"As this is a personnel matter, we are unable to provide additional information," Valdez wrote.
Valdez did not answer a question on whether McCord will be allowed to continue working on domestic violence cases.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told Albuquerque police she and McCord had gotten into an argument, and she told him to pack his things and leave.
As she started to walk away, she said, McCord pushed her against the television and punched her in the kidneys. She pushed him away and threw an iPad, which broke when it hit a wall, according to the complaint.
McCord then grabbed the woman by her throat and squeezed, she said.
He then hit her multiple times in the face with the iPad before throwing her against a door frame, where she hit her head, the complaint says. The woman said she grabbed McCord by the neck and scratched him so she could get away, the complaint says.
A friend took her to a hospital, where she called police. According to the complaint, the woman had bruising on her lower left back, left arm, her face and around her neck.
In a March interview with The New Mexican, the woman said there were errors in the report "all the way around," which she blamed on herself, McCord and the officer who took the report.
She declined to elaborate.
McCord said in a March interview the incident occurred after he filed for divorce. His wife was upset, he said, “and kind of took it a little too far.”
According to Santa Fe Police Department policy, the chief decides on an employee's duty status during an internal affairs investigation.
