The Santa Fe Police Department on Tuesday released the names of the two officers who shot John Eames on May 12 in an arroyo off Calle Ojo Feliz on the city’s southeast side.

Sgt. Ryan Alire-Maez and Officer Julian Norris both were named as the “principal officers” involved in the shooting, according to a news release issued by the department. Police said “at least one” of their shots struck Eames.

The 77-year-old, who police said fired a weapon before he was shot, died from his injuries June 6 after a weekslong hospital stay.

