A man was shot on the 2900 block of Rodeo Park Drive on Wednesday morning, Santa Fe police said.
The man walked into a medical clinic after having been shot in the foot and later was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Santa Fe Police Department spokesman Greg Gurulé said.
The man's injuries are non-life-threatening, he said. The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Shot in the foot? Could this possibly be self-inflicted?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.