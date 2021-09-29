Santa Fe police arrested a couple accused of stealing a motorcycle and discharging a weapon Wednesday morning.
Police responded at 6:14 a.m. to a call of a motorcycle theft at the Rancho Carrera Apartment complex off Airport Road, according to a Santa Fe Police Department news release. The caller told police they saw a man hooking up a motorcycle to a white vehicle driven by a woman.
When officers arrived, they encountered Simon Sandoval, 30, pushing the motorcycle into a parking space on the opposite side the apartment complex, the release said. Sandoval then jumped into the vehicle driven by 51-year-old Facile Cherkes, according to the release.
Police commanded Cherkes to stop the vehicle when Sandoval jumped out and fled on foot through the apartment complex.
When he turned a corner, officers heard one gunshot. Police deployed a Taser, which allowed them to apprehend and arrest Sandoval, according to the news release.
During a search, officers found a handgun holster on Sandoval and a 9mm handgun along with one matching-caliber shell casing nearby, the release said.
Both Sandoval and Cherkes were taken into custody and face a variety of charges. Sandoval's include aggravated assault against a police officer, unlawful taking of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools. Cherkes is charged with two counts of unlawful taking of a vehicle and conspiracy.
Both were booked into the Santa Fe County jail.
