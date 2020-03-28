A Santa Fe police lieutenant was arrested March 19 in Albuquerque on a domestic violence charge and has been placed on alternative duty, Chief Andrew Padilla said in a statement.
Christopher McCord faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a household member, according to online court records.
“The department learned of a criminal investigation and the filing of charges against Lieutenant Chris McCord last week,” Padilla said in the statement late last week. “As a result, Lieutenant McCord has been placed on alternate duty status and will have no contact with the public pending the resolution of the criminal proceeding and completion of an Internal Affairs investigation into the matter.”
Padilla said he could not comment further because the situation is a personnel matter.
McCord said in a phone interview that the incident occurred after he filed for divorce. His wife was upset, he said, “and kind of took it a little too far.” The incident involved an iPad, he added.
The Albuquerque Police Department has not yet provided a copy of a police report on the incident. A request for the document has been pending since Thursday. “I think that there are some things that are in the police report that are inaccurate,” McCord’s wife told The New Mexican.
While she declined to elaborate on the errors or the incident, she said there were mistakes in the report “all the way around,” which she blamed on herself, McCord and the officer who took the report. The New Mexican is not publishing the woman’s name because it does not identify victims or accusers in domestic violence cases.
McCord has not been back to the couple’s home since he was released from police custody, and the two have not been in contact, the wife said.
