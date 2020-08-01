With "pandemic" and "pent-up" virtually synonymous these days, it's only natural to expect people will be hiking area trails during their free moments.
Criminals evidently know that, too.
Santa Fe police say a variety of burglaries and damage to cars parked near trailheads have been reported in recent weeks — prompting warnings of caution to those headed toward the outdoors.
At least two people had their cars broken into at trailheads off Hyde Park Road last weekend, resulting in more than $1,000 in damage.
One victim, who asked to not be named, said his was the only car parked at the Nun's Corner Trailhead on July 24. His vehicle was broken into between 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Though the burglar damaged the outside of the car, the man said, nothing of great value was taken.
"What they did was go through my center console and my glove box and raided it," he said.
The victim said windows were broken and a tire was punctured, and he estimates it cost $1,100 to repair.
The next day, around 5:15 p.m. July 25, a similar incident occurred near the intersection of Paseo de Florencio and Cerro Gordo Road.
According to a Santa Fe Police Department report, a passerby called police when he saw a man get out of the driver's side door of a black Honda CR-V.
The caller told police he heard the sound of glass breaking and approached the vehicle while yelling at the man, who then got into a truck and drove away, according to the police report.
He suspects the truck was a construction vehicle due to the number of green marker posts in the the cargo bed, Chavez said.
The man left a rusted pipe on the driver's seat of the victim's car, but according to a police report, fingerprints couldn't be obtained.
The vehicle's owner told police her vehicle registration was missing from her car, which contains her home address, according to the report. Nothing else was taken.
Later that same day, a person called police to report a man in a truck checking for open car doors in an area less than a mile and a half from the site of the Honda CR-V break-in.
According to a police report, the man was able to open three vehicles and stole items worth an estimated at $900, including fishing and hunting equipment.
No other damage was reported.
Police department spokesman Greg Gurulé said Santa Fe also experienced a rash of car burglaries at trailheads about two years ago.
