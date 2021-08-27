A monthlong operation by Santa Fe police to crack down on drag racing, reckless driving and speeding has led to one arrest, 28 verbal warnings and 50 citations, according to a news release.
Operation Road Snare began July 23 and will end Saturday.
"This is about your safety and the safety of others. We want you to arrive at your destination safely," police Chief Andrew Padilla said in a statement. "We do not want to respond to anymore fatal crashes. It’s up to all of us to keep our roadways safe."
Targeted locations included:
- Alameda to West San Francisco
- Federal Place to Palace Avenue
- Washington Avenue to Grant Avenue
- Santa Fe Plaza
