Nearly a month after 73-year-old Michael Trujillo suffered a head injury and died at a local hospital, Santa Fe police have released a report that offers new details of the confrontation that preceded his death in a public housing complex for seniors.
The report says a witness told officers Trujillo, who had appeared intoxicated the night of April 27, was pushed by a neighbor outside an apartment and hit his head on the pavement. Trujillo was one of several people who had gathered near the neighbor's apartment after his alarm began to sound, the woman said.
The Santa Fe Police Department has labeled Trujillo's death "suspicious."
Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Monday the department is waiting for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the manner and cause of his death before deciding how to proceed.
A spokeswoman for the Office of the Medical Investigator did not respond to a call seeking comment Monday.
According to the report, officers responded to the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority's senior complex on Camino Consuelo around 9 p.m. April 27 to investigate a case of "simple battery" after receiving several calls.
Trujillo had been taken to the hospital by the time officers arrived, the report said.
A witness told officers a small crowd had gathered outside one of the 100 units in the complex in response to an alarm. Each of the senior housing units is equipped with an alarm, which has a cord that activates a loud sound and a red light outside the door, the report said.
The witness told officers Trujillo wandered toward the gathering and was "very intoxicated." She said he shouted expletives at two women and was told to leave.
The man who lived in the apartment confronted Trujillo, according to the report, and pushed him, causing Trujillo to fall and hit his head. The witness told police she "heard it crack," and police saw a spot of dried blood on the concrete where Trujillo had fallen.
Trujillo gave a different account of his injury, according to the report.
He told an officer who had visited him in the hospital he had been picking up trash and was "hit from behind" by "homeless people."
"He slurred his words, and slightly staggered while earlier trying to talk to me in the doorway," Officer David Bogan wrote in the report.
Trujillo didn't give any other information about his injury and only wanted to talk about his current and previous pets, the report said.
Hospital staff told police Trujillo had a skull fracture and brain bleed but said he would be fine after the pressure in his head was reduced.
Around 1:40 a.m. the following morning, however, another staffer told police Trujillo had fallen in his room just before midnight and died about an hour later.
Attempts to reach Trujillo's sister were unsuccessful Monday.
Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority Director Ed Romero said Trujillo and the man accused of pushing him both lived at the complex for about a year and had no history of misconduct or complaints.
The other man is still a tenant, Romero said, adding the housing authority hasn't received enough information from police to decide whether to take any action against him.
"At this point, they are just allegations," Romero said.
The New Mexican is not publishing the man's name because he has not been charged with a crime. Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.
Romero said Trujillo's family cleaned out his apartment and returned the key May 11. The authority is preparing to move in a new tenant next month.
Agnes Hernandez, a former tenant of the housing complex, said Monday she had been with Trujillo — who she said was a distant cousin — the night of the incident but didn't see exactly how he was injured.
Trujillo and another friend were helping her pack because she had been evicted from the complex, she said, and that's when they heard the alarm going off.
"So we all went to check what it was. When we got there, [the man] opened the door and a young girl was there," Hernandez said. "[Trujillo] was going to help him with the alarm," she said, but when she turned around, "cousin Mike was on the floor."
Hernandez said the man later told her he hadn't meant to hurt Trujillo.
"I said, 'Why did you shove him so hard?' " she said Monday. "He just said, 'I'm sorry I hurt him.' "
Hernandez said she didn't know the man but had spoken to him a few times in the laundry room and had gotten the impression from Trujillo they didn't like each another.
An obituary for Trujillo published in The New Mexican earlier this month referred to him by the nickname "Stoney" and said he'd lived in Chimayó for many years. It described him as outgoing, hardworking and "quite the character."
Trujillo's former sister-in law, Dora Montoya, said he was her ex-husband's brother and she'd let him stay with her occasionally over the years because he never really had a home.
"He'd been on his own since he was very young, she said, "working different jobs carnival, construction, sewer, fairs, fiestas."
Trujillo didn't finish school and didn't read well, she said, so people "paid him whatever."
"He kinda got cheated," she said. "I always felt sorry for him because he had a big heart."
About a year ago, she said, she'd helped Trujillo get a birth certificate and get into his apartment at the housing complex.
"It was the first time he ever had a house of his own," she said.