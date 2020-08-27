The Santa Fe Police Department investigated reports of gunfire this month. Apparently, no one was shot and no one was arrested. Officers collected shell casings at two scenes.
The first report was Aug. 15 in an incident in a parking lot at the Sangre de Cristo Apartments on Espinacitas Street, according to a police report. When police arrived, an unidentified person told them a shooter may have been inside one of the apartments. Officers did not find anyone, the report said.
A woman told police she had also heard gunshots the previous day, and had been filming a Snapchat video when they occurred, the report said. She looked out a window when she heard two shots and saw two women fighting before one fled in a red car.
During the video, several shots can be heard in the background, the report said.
The woman’s relative had collected shell casings and gave them to officers, the report said. A second woman also gave an officer a shell casing she found that appeared to be the same caliber as the others.
The second report of gunfire was from an incident Aug. 19 at Cottonwood Village Mobile Home Park on the south side. The shooting was reported at 7:50 p.m., but police didn’t arrive until 9:28 p.m., the report states.
Officers found five .45-caliber shell casings near the intersection of Walnut and Poplar streets.
A witness told police several shots were heard before a young man who appeared to be in his early 20s was seen running away and firing a pistol, the report said.
“However, it was unknown what exactly the male was shooting at or what the intended target was,” the report said.
Officers contacted area hospitals to see if anyone had been treated for a gunshot wound, the report said, but were told no.
I called the Santa Fe Police Department about a week ago to report a death threat I received from one of the "guests" at the Pete's Place shelter. The police never showed up.
For a city the size of Santa Fe, (or any city for that matter), an hour and 38 minutes to respond to a shot’s fired call is completely unacceptable. It sure doesn’t inspire much confidence in our police department’s ability to serve and protect now does it? What’s even more outrageous, is most of us aren’t surprised by this. This has become an acceptable response because we’ve allowed it to be. This is what happens when you continuously let standards slide and don’t hold people accountable for their actions. I don’t believe in defunding the police, but I fully support firing the incompetent. God knows, our police department is in shambles. And it has been in serious need of a major overhaul for a very long time now. This incident is a good place to start. They can’t tackle the larger problems (i.e. proper handling of evidence) until they master the basics, like responding to a crime in a timely manner. It’s long overdue but it’s time to start holding EVERYONE up and down the chain of command accountable. Set the example and let heads roll over this one!
The police are busy on muffler patrol, or chasing drunk drivers. We have our priorities here.
they want to defund the police department calls will take longer , now where are the social workers to calm these people down, police have no power where crime is being committed , so mayor we need action..
An hour and forty minutes to respond to a report of shots fired! About what I would expect from Santa Fe police.
Dan, my thoughts exactly! That is pathetic of our city and police department. But not surprising. And people wonder about why we demand the defunding of traditional policing systems.
Do you think "defunding" will improve tesponse times? Get a grip.
