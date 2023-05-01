Police are investigating the fatal shooting early Sunday of a 21-year-old Santa Fe man near Lowe's Home Improvement.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement, 3458 Zafarano Road.

When patrol officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, the department said in a news release Monday morning. The man, whose identity has not yet been released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

