At least one man remains in critical condition following a head-on collision Monday afternoon that shut down traffic on a major Santa Fe roadway for about four hours.

The collision between two trucks occurred near the intersection of N.M. 599 and Camino de Los Montoyas, Capt. Anthony Tapia of the Santa Fe Police Department said Tuesday.

Tapia declined to identify the two injured drivers because no charges have been filed against them. Both “have ties to New Mexico,” he said.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

