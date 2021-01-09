Santa Fe police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Hopewell Mann neighborhood.
Somebody called 911 around 8:15 p.m. Friday to report gunfire at Las Palomas Apartments on Hopewell Street, police said.
A short time later, a second 911 caller reported a man had been shot.
Officers found Frank Pete, 50, of Arizona in an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. They rendered first aid, but Pete eventually was pronounced dead, police said.
Police urged anyone with information on the shooting to call the police station at 505-428-3710 or Detective Jill Feaster at 505-955-5281.
