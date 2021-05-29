Santa Fe police were investigating a shooting that sent a 59-year-old man to the hospital Saturday.
Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to Cerrillos Road and Vegas Verdes Drive for a report of gunfire, police Lt. Sean Strahon said.
When they arrived, police found a man had been shot in the head in the parking lot of the GreenTree Inn.
He was rushed to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and was later airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. His condition was not released.
Police were interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene. There was no word of an arrest.
Moises Cerda, who works at Crepas-oh! across the street from the motel, said he heard at least three gunshots.
"There was a lady who just screamed, 'What are you doing?' And that's when we heard the first shot," Cerda said.
Robert Kelsey, who also works in the shopping center across from the motel, didn't see the shooting but heard witnesses talk about what they saw just minutes after the shooting occurred.
"They saw a couple people fighting, heard a pop and saw someone running away," Kelsey said.
Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 911 or 505-428-3710.
