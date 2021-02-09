A man was struck with a single bullet and survived early Tuesday morning in Santa Fe.
According to a news release from the Santa Fe Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of North Platte Road off Airport Road around 5:30 a.m. and found a man in his 60s, whose name was not released, with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
The department did not provide any other details about the incident.
The agency asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.
