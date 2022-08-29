Santa Fe police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Friday afternoon in his apartment at a Cerrillos Road housing complex.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling, the police department said in a news release late Monday. When they arrived at his home at Casitas de Bella, 3357 Cerrillos Road, Trilling was dead with signs of a physical altercation, according to the release.

The officers learned there might have been a fight at the home the night before.

