Santa Fe police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Friday afternoon in his apartment at a Cerrillos Road housing complex.
Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling, the police department said in a news release late Monday. When they arrived at his home at Casitas de Bella, 3357 Cerrillos Road, Trilling was dead with signs of a physical altercation, according to the release.
The officers learned there might have been a fight at the home the night before.
After an autopsy, Trilling’s manner of death was determined to be homicide, the news release said. It did not cite the cause of death or describe the injuries Trilling suffered in the altercation.
Neither Deputy Chief Ben Valdez nor Lt. David Webb responded to questions late Monday about the case, including whether police have identified a suspect.
Trilling’s homicide — the second this month in Santa Fe and at least the city’s sixth in 2022 — remains under investigation, the news release said, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Earlier this month, police found 60-year-old Samuel Cordero, a caregiver at MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care, fatally shot in Ragle Park. Police have made no arrest in the case.
They also announced this month a charge of involuntary manslaughter against Frankie Cruz, 68, who is accused of pushing 73-year-old Michael Trujillo in an April dispute at their senior housing complex. Trujillo later died of a head injury.
In July, police charged Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos, 18, with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Andres Griego-Alvarado, also 18.
In June, Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas, 19, died after he was found with a gunshot wound at Las Palomas Apartments on Hopewell Street. The case remains unsolved.
Karl Rougemont was charged in March in the shooting death of Chris Vigil following a rush-hour dispute between the two city workers at the intersection of St. Michael’s Drive and Cerrillos Road.
Police ask anyone with information about Trilling’s death to contact Detective Jill Feaster at jmfeaster@