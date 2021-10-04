Santa Fe police are investigating two shootings in the city, one that was fatal early Monday morning and another in the afternoon that wounded a person and led to lockdowns of the Santa Fe Indian School, the Early Learning Center at Kaune and several businesses as law enforcement searched for suspects.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release around 4 p.m. it had taken an armed man into custody at the Indian School who was suspected in the afternoon shooting near Owl's Liquors.
"The suspect is believed to be involved in other recent violent crimes in the city of Santa Fe and was transferred into the custody of Santa Fe police," the news release said.
Santa Fe police said in a news release Monday morning a shooter had fled from a home in the 2700 block of Alamosa Drive around 2 a.m. after killing a man. The death was the city's seventh homicide this year and one of at least 11 in Santa Fe County in 2021.
Another person was shot around 1:30 p.m. near Owl’s Liquor at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Hickox Street, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators have not yet determined whether the shooting and homicide are related, he said.
Joye confirmed an armed suspect was detained in the Owl's Liquor shooting and said police continued searching for two others who had fled in a vehicle.
The incident drew a response from several other law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs and New Mexico State Police. Officers gathered at the Santa Fe Indian School and conducted a sweep of the campus.
The sheriff's office said in its news release a security guard at the Indian School told deputies a man had broken into a vehicle on school property. Deputies found the man hiding in the car and armed with "a knife and a weapon," the news release said.
"Sheriff's deputies were able to take the suspect into custody without incident," the release said.
Joye said the man had a handgun. Investigators believe he was the only shooter in the incident, he added.
An area surrounding the intersection of Baca Street and Cerrillos Road was closed during the investigation. Owl’s Liquor also was closed to the public.
One of the missing suspects was wearing a blue jersey and black pants, and the second was wearing gray sweatpants, a Raiders hat and a black shirt, Joye said.
The Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release earlier in the day the suspect and victim in the fatal shooting on Alamosa Drive might have known each other.
Lt. David Webb said the man who died had been shot in the head. He did not provide the man's identity.
A woman at the home said in an interview she had been there at the time of the shooting. She and some friends were in a back room and heard gunshots. When she came out, the woman said, she saw a man lying on the floor in a hallway. Several people at the home left while she and her boyfriend called for an ambulance.
She and her boyfriend drove around and saw a man they believed to be the shooter walking around downtown, she said.
The Santa Fe Police Department asks anyone with information about that incident to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
It is/was a matter of time that Santa Fe has to deal with the overflow of criminal activity and criminal element that Albuquerque has dealt with for decades. Santa Fe Gente buckle up, this is gonna worse if we don't get a Mayor and Chief of Police that believes in more funding for public safety.
Is it illegal or against journalistic ethics to post the picture of a "suspect" with this story?
