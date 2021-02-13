The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian last month.
According to a news release, the collision occurred between 4 and 5 a.m. Jan. 30 off Cerrillos Road near the intersection of Siler Road. The pedestrian was injured but survived.
Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage in the area, and a small shuttle bus or van was seen around the time of the hit-and-run.
Police urged anyone with information on the crash to call them at 505-428-3710.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.