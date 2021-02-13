The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian last month.

According to a news release, the collision occurred between 4 and 5 a.m. Jan. 30 off Cerrillos Road near the intersection of Siler Road. The pedestrian was injured but survived.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage in the area, and a small shuttle bus or van was seen around the time of the hit-and-run.

Police urged anyone with information on the crash to call them at 505-428-3710.

