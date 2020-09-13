Santa Fe police are investigating the thefts of five expensive bicycles around the Plaza.
In a news release Sunday, police said two bikes valued at $13,500 each, a bike valued at $11,000, a bike valued at $8,000 and a bike valued at $6,000 were all secured with bike locks when thieves used bolt cutters to steal them in the past week.
The bikes and their serial numbers have been entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen property.
Following one of the thefts, police believe they captured the thieves on surveillance video downtown and are asking anyone with information on the suspects or who sees the suspects' vehicle to call investigators at 505-428-3710.
