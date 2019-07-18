Santa Fe police are searching for a man suspected in a shooting Thursday on Barela Lane, off Agua Fría Street, that sent another man to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Agua Fría Street is closed to traffic in both directions from Osage Avenue to Avenida Cristobal Colon during the investigation.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said blood and a number of spent shell casings were found at the scene, and officers are trying to determine whether both men fired shots in the incident, which was reported at 1:25 p.m.
Police believe the men knew each other, Valdez said, adding, “Some type of argument occurred prior to the gunshots.”
The 48-year-old man who was injured either drove himself to a hospital or was driven by another person in a red pickup. His condition was not immediately known.
Police believe the second man suspected of being involved in the shooting, who also might have been injured, initially fled the scene on foot and then might have driven away in a vehicle, Valdez said.
A black van remained at the shooting scene with its hazard lights blinking. Valdez said that vehicle also was connected to the incident.
Neighbors said Barela Lane, a small street east of Frenchy’s Field Park, is known for drug trafficking.
Valdez said police have been called to the street on reports of suspected drug dealing, but it’s unclear if Thursday’s shooting was drug related. Officers are still investigating what led to the shooting, Valdez said.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.