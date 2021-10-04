Santa Fe police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in the 2700 block of Alamosa Drive.
Officers responded to the scene at 1:48 a.m. after receiving calls about a person who had been shot and killed, according to a news release. The suspect fled before police arrived and is still at large.
Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other, the release said. Officers are still investigating the scene, seeking evidence and interviewing witnesses.
The Santa Fe Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401.
This is a developing story check back for more details.
Is it illegal or against journalistic ethics to post the picture of a "suspect" with this story?
