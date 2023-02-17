Santa Fe police announced late Friday they have identified a suspect in the Dec. 30 fatal shooting of 55-year-old James Towle, who was found on the ground with a gunshot wound near Rufina Street and Siler Road.
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Mark Delgado Jr., 29, of Santa Fe on a charge of murder, police said in a news release.
Delgado is known to drive a silver or gray 2002 Mercury Sable station wagon with New Mexico license plate number AMKK75.
Police described Delgado as 5-foot-9 and about 130 pounds, and warned he is considered armed and dangerous.
"If you see Delgado, do not approach him and immediately call 911. If you know the whereabouts of Delgado call 505-428-3710," the news release said.
Towle was visiting Santa Fe and had arrived Dec. 29, police said. He was walking alongside Rufina Street prior to the shooting shortly after midnight Dec. 30.
Patrykk and Jenny Ortiz, the owners of Signs of Santa Fe who live above their shop, said in an interview later Dec. 30 they had called police when they heard a man yelling outside their business, followed by a gunshot.
“We heard the arguing, and then when we came downstairs the gunshot happened,” Patrykk Ortiz said. “Then we saw him on the floor.”
Jenny Ortiz said the couple often heard loud noises in the neighborhood, an industrial area with many businesses that had seen a number of break-ins.
The businesses would have all been closed at the time of the killing, but some might have surveillance camera video of the incident, the couple said.
The case remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available, the news release said.
The police department asks anyone with information related to the incident to contact Detective Javier Vigil at 505-955-5412.