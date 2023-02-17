Santa Fe police announced late Friday they have identified a suspect in the Dec. 30 fatal shooting of 55-year-old James Towle, who was found on the ground with a gunshot wound near Rufina Street and Siler Road.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Mark Delgado Jr., 29, of Santa Fe on a charge of murder, police said in a news release.

Delgado is known to drive a silver or gray 2002 Mercury Sable station wagon with New Mexico license plate number AMKK75.