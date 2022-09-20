Santa Fe police have identified the second suspect in a Sept. 12 armed robbery at Home Depot as Clarence Esteban Martinez-Sepulveda. 

An arrest warrant affidavit filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says Martinez-Sepulveda, 19, is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and shoplifting.

He is accused of helping Jesus Gonzalez steal a DeWalt 800-watt, gas-powered generator at gunpoint and leading police on a chase on city streets.

