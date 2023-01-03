Santa Fe police have identified a man shot to death late last week on Rufina Street near Siler Road.

James Towle was pronounced dead at the scene early Friday morning after suffering at least one gunshot wound, police said in a news release issued Tuesday evening.

Towle, 55, was walking along Rufina Street prior to the shooting, according to the news release. He had been visiting Santa Fe and was believed to have arrived Thursday.

