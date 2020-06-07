Authorities identified a man stabbed and killed Friday in Santa Fe as 18-year-old Lako Perez.
Santa Fe police found Perez's body inside a home in the 1000 block of Calle Don Roberto near Las Acequias Park.
Officers arrested Matthias Hutt, 18, and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with Perez's death after he told investigators he stabbed his friend while they were "tripping on acid," Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales said.
