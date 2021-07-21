Santa Fe police identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday as 29-year-old Davey Apodaca of Albuquerque.
Apodaca was ejected from a vehicle after it rolled while heading southbound on N.M. 599 near Ridgetop Road, according to a news release. The female driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Santa Fe Police Capt. Anthony Tapia said there is still no conclusive determination as to the cause of the crash, and variables such as speed are still being considered.
Neither driver impairment nor weather were factors in the crash, the release stated.
