Santa Fe police identified the man killed in a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday as 59-year-old Ronald Gallegos.
Gallegos of Santa Fe was struck and killed by a vehicle around 11 p.m. Saturday on St. Francis Drive, Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said. The driver will not face criminal charges as investigators determined the crash was caused by pedestrian error, he added.
