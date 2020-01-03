Police have identified a man found dead early Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Paseo de Peralta as 46-year-old Michael Sheffield of Santa Fe.
Sheffield's body was found just before 8 a.m. in the courtyard of a business complex behind the Allsup's at the corner of Cerrillos Road and South Guadalupe Street. There was blood near his right foot, on his shirt and on his hands, according to a report by Officer Damian Vigil.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said Thursday detectives had found evidence at the scene indicating Sheffield's death was not from natural causes, and that it was being investigated as a homicide.
It would be the first reported homicide in Santa Fe in 2020.
Vigil wrote in his report that he did not see any markings or bruising on Sheffield's face, and that he found gloves, a beanie and a backpack near the man's body.
According to the police report, property manager Yolanda Catarach was opening a gate at the complex around 7:50 a.m. when she saw Sheffield on the ground near a table. When she realized he was not conscious or breathing, she called 911.
Catarach told officers she did not recognize the man and that she did not see anyone else in the area after she found his body, the police report said.
Police delayed releasing Sheffield's name for more than 24 hours after his body was found because they first had to notify his next of kin.
Tapia said Sheffield's family lives in another state.
While Sheffield had been living in Santa Fe for some time, Tapia said, it was unclear if he was here by himself or with family, or whether he was homeless.
There were seven homicides in Santa Fe in 2019 and two remain unsolved.
Matthew Corral, 33, was found shot dead July 21 at the corner of West De Vargas Street and Don Gaspar Avenue. Two women passing by in an Uber car saw Corral lying face down on the street. They asked the driver to stop. They turned Corral over, saw that he was not breathing and attempted to resuscitate him.
No one has been arrested or charged in connection with his death, according to a search of online court records.
A man who was in the area told police he heard a loud noise similar to a gunshot about 10 minutes before officers were called to the scene.
Less than two months later, Aaron Chapman, 37, was found dead underneath the Guadalupe Street bridge near De Vargas Skate Park. Police said he died of blunt force trauma. His case also remains unsolved.
Sixteen-year-old Hunter Woods shot and killed his mother's boyfriend, Ricardo Magana , 39, just after midnight April 29. The mother called 911 and told dispatchers Magana had threatened them with a baseball bat before Woods shot him.
Woods was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to complete a treatment plan at Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque.
Northern New Mexico singer Ernestine Saucedo, 32, died July 11 in a murder-suicide outside the state Public Education Department headquarters downtown, where she worked. Her husband, Jessie Saucedo, shot and killed her before taking his own life.
Rodrigo Gara , 19, died Sept. 7 after he was shot while attending a house party on Hopewell Street. Beverly Melendez, who lived just north of the home where the party was taking place, is accused of killing Garay and was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Melendez told police she had problems with her neighbors because they would often host loud parties that kept her from sleeping. That night, she said, according to reports, she took her rifle outside and used a step ladder to look over the back wall at the house, but she did not remember firing the gun. Melendez has a pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 13 in state District Court.
Robert Barela, 51, died Nov. 18 after he was stabbed at a house on Lopez Street near Aspen Community Magnet School. Police arrested Jonathan Kelly, who is accused of killing Barela and was charged with second-degree murder, following an hours-long standoff with the Santa Fe Police Department SWAT team and crisis negotiators.
The two men are believed to have been drinking together the night Barela was killed. Kelly is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 9 in state District Court.
Daniel Gisler, 20, was the youngest homicide victim in Santa Fe in 2019.
Gisler's body was found Dec. 6 in an open field near Richards Avenue and Mission Bend Road. James Garcia, 26, is accused of shooting and killing Gisler during a drug deal gone bad, and has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 20 in state District Court.
