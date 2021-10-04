Santa Fe police identified a man killed in an early morning shooting Monday, and 12 hours later they apprehended a suspect in a separate shooting that put area schools and businesses in lockdown.
Investigators had not determined whether the incidents are connected, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said, though a late-evening news release said the investigation is ongoing as police work through “numerous crime scenes” caused by the suspect in the second shooting.
Police said Joseph Aiello, 39, was killed early Monday in the 2700 block of Alamosa Drive, according to a news release. Lt. David Webb said Aiello had been shot in the head.
Police responded to the scene around 1:48 a.m., and crime scene tape could be seen around the home at 2728 Alamosa Drive hours after the incident.
A woman at the home said in an interview she had been at the residence at the time of the shooting. She and some friends were in a back room and heard gunshots. When she came out, the woman said, she saw Aiello lying on the floor in a hallway bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head.
The woman said several people at the home fled while she and her boyfriend called for an ambulance.
The woman, who declined to be identified, added she knew Aiello as a kind man who was always willing to help others.
She said she and her boyfriend later saw a man they believed to be the shooter walking around downtown.
Investigators believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, according to the news release.
About 12 hours later, another shooting — this one near Owl’s Liquor at St. Francis Drive and Hickox Street — resulted in the lockdowns of Santa Fe Indian School, the Early Learning Center at Kaune and several nearby businesses as law enforcement searched for suspects.
Police said the male shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and later to University of New Mexico Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
Santa Fe police identified Jay Wagers, 25, as the man apprehended by Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies after the shooting. Charges against him were not immediately available.
Police said Wagers is suspected of fleeing with two others following the shooting. Wager left foot as the other suspects likely fled in a vehicle.
Investigators believe Wagers also attempted to steal a vehicle near the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Baca Street.
“It is believed that the suspect attempted to forcibly steal the victim’s vehicle, and subsequently shot the vehicle as the victim fled the area,” according to a news release from Santa Fe police.
The incident drew a response from several law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and New Mexico State Police. Officers gathered at Santa Fe Indian School and conducted a sweep of the campus.
The sheriff’s office took Wagers into custody at the Indian School, where was found hiding in a car in the parking lot, armed with a knife and a handgun, according to a news release.
Police limited access to the area for hours, into the early evening.
Santa Fe Indian School Superintendent Christie Abeyta said in a statement Monday the school is “grateful” for the response from local law enforcement.
“Within a matter of minutes, city, county, state, and tribal law enforcement were on campus and arrested the suspect without incident,” she said. “We are so blessed to be part of the Santa Fe community.”
Wagers has a history of violent crime in Santa Fe, including convictions of battery upon a peace officer, possession of narcotics and motor vehicle theft.
In 2019, he was involved in an incident in a home — also on Alamosa Drive — in which he was accused of attacking a man in his home and assaulting two police officers.
Police were searching for the two other suspects, one wearing a blue jersey and black pants. The second suspect was wearing gray sweatpants, a Raiders hat and a black shirt. But Joye said Wagers was believed to be the only person involved in the shooting.
The woman who was interviewed at the Alamosa resistance sounds really suspicious. How can you have people in your home at that hour of night and not know who they are? Then her and boyfriend left the scene to search for the suspect? Seems very odd. One last comment. That area of Alamosa Street has been questionable for the last several years.
We have crime, drug use, homelessness, Ave COVID all spiraling out of control. The Mayor and city council continue to refuse to pay our Fire and Police a reasonable salary. We get a fraction of the applicants as before and remain woefully understaffed.
The city needs to stop paying our public servants with unreliable GRT and utilize property tax like every other city. It's ridiculous. The situation is spiraling out of control and the politicians in mansions don't have to suffer the consequences of their decisions
In my previous job, there was the concept of "run to failure" with some buildings and equipment where it was not considered useful to the powers that be to fix things before they blew up but let them fail and then figure it out. I have a feeling that we were teetering on the edge of running to failure with many of our social systems, including police, social services, housing, and income inequality. Covid pushed it to failure. We are reaping the whirlwind of decades of Reaganomics and other short term thinking.
This is exactly what happens when the police are defunded.
They haven’t been defunded. They are underfunded, just like the teachers and staff protecting students today!
So what would you consider defunded? They moved resources from the police budget to fund other alternatives. Sounds like defunding to me. How exactly did the teachers and staff protect the students? Seems to me the officers did the protecting.
Information here, on the Santa Fe Police Facebook page.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=192071203057554&id=100067640255110
Violent crime is up all across the U.S.A. for a whole bunch of reasons. Buckle up, lock the doors, and take other appropriate precautions.
So sick of living in “ghettoville”- my new name for Santa Fe. Sorry, not sorry. We need to have something happen. I live waking up to multiple gunshots constantly on the Southside. Now the drama of the meth heads, robbing stores and hiding on school campuses off Cerrillos. It puts out babies in danger, Santa Fe PD, government, and residents… Get your %a$t together. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!
Thank you to the school staff at both the Indian School and the Early Learning Center at Kaune for helping our children get through this day. Because gun violence and lockdowns traumatize our children.
Pretty busy day for SFPD Please be safe out there. Tell me Webber and Signe how was the day on Canyon Rd. & Cerro Gordo? Did you play pickle ball today?
Clearly this is a ‘no bail’ case.The suspects can be trusted to show up for court appearances and to behave themselves in the meantime. Just ask the judges who release them.
It is/was a matter of time that Santa Fe has to deal with the overflow of criminal activity and criminal element that Albuquerque has dealt with for decades. Santa Fe Gente buckle up, this is gonna worse if we don't get a Mayor and Chief of Police that believes in more funding for public safety.
Well said Mr. Martinez. We also need criminals to be fully prosecuted when they are apprehended.
Is it illegal or against journalistic ethics to post the picture of a "suspect" with this story?
