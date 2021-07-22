The Santa Fe Police Department has identified a girl fatally struck by a vehicle in mid-July as 2-year-old Bella Encinias.
Bella died after a family member accidentally struck her while backing out of a residence on Acequia Lane, Santa Fe police Lt. T.J. Grundler said Thursday.
Neither speed, nor drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident, and no charges will be filed, Grundler said.
Bella was struck the afternoon of July 13.
Santa Fe Fire Department medics transported her to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. She was then taken to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for treatment but died later that day from her injuries.
Bella Luna E-Ornelas. 2yrs old https://gofund.me/09672e6d
