Santa Fe police officers will stand watch 24 hours a day this week over the body of Officer Robert Duran, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said Tuesday.
Valdez said an officer has been near or beside Duran's body since he was killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 25 on March 2.
"We just don't leave them alone," Valdez said.
Standing watch over Duran this week is a traditional way to honor him and his family, Valdez added, and is similar to when a government leader lies in state.
The department's 10-member honor guard is rotating duty in 10-hour shifts standing guard over Duran and his casket at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service in Santa Fe.
"And they will remain with him until he is laid to rest," said Valdez, who was a member of the honor guard about 12 years ago. He said it is "just a way for us to show our respect and reverence for the life that he lived."
In the days since Duran's death, Santa Fe police officers have stayed close to his body. On the night of the crash, a line of police cruisers accompanied the body from the crash site to the state Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque, a scene one city official said was unforgettable and touching.
Police said a woman who tried to elude police by driving on the wrong side of I-25 caused the wreck that killed Duran, 43, of Rio Rancho, and retired firefighter Frank Lovato, 62, of Las Vegas, N.M. The Albuquerque woman, 46-year-old Jeannine Jaramillo, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes.
Lovato's body was returned to his hometown Sunday in a procession of firefighters and police officers on I-25. The Las Vegas Optic reported the funeral service for Lovato is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas.
A public memorial service for Duran is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho. The city of Santa Fe encouraged members of the public, community and state leaders, and public safety professionals to attend.
Duran joined the department in January 2015 and worked as a team leader for the department’s emergency response team.
"Anyone that knew him had nothing but great things to say about him," Valdez said. "Robert's no stranger to anyone in this agency. … Our profession, just by nature — we're really close."
Andrew Rawls, managing partner of Berardinelli Funeral Home, said at least one officer remained nearby as Duran's body was prepared. The officer's family visited Tuesday for a private period, Rawls said, and members of the honor guard stood by.
Rawls said, "It's a tragedy for the community, and it's our honor to serve." Four black police cruisers were in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon at the funeral home. The American and New Mexico flags were at half-staff in front of the Berardinelli-McGee Event Center across the street from the main building.
Valdez said this is only the third line-of-duty death for the department, and the first since 1933. He caught himself as he spoke.
"I'm fighting back tears," he said.
Other officers have stopped by the funeral home, Valdez said, but the public isn't invited to visit there.
He said he hoped members of the public would turn out Saturday in Rio Rancho.
"It's a chance to find some hope in all this," Valdez said.
